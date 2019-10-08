|
|
Wilson Gruspe Acuario
Wilson Gruspe Acuario, born April 20, 1948, in Zambales, Philippines, passed away in the presence of loved ones on October 4, 2019.
Wilson is survived by his wife Neida Duro Acuario; three sons Jewelson, Adonis, and Eric; two daughter-in-laws Kai and Ellen; two grandsons Gavin and Sawyer; two brothers Patricio and Saturnino; two sisters Filipinas and Virginia; three nephews Pat Jr., Arthur, and Ricky; five nieces Jocelyn, Jacqueline, Venice, Vivien, and Christine; numerous in-laws; and countless friends. Wilson was predeceased by his father Quirico Acuario, mother Elena Acuario, two brothers Wilfredo and Andy, and niece Joanne.
Viewing will be on October 10th,
from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home in Renton, WA.
Catholic funeral mass will be held
on October 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at
St. Anthony Church in Renton, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019