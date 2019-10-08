Home

Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
(425) 255-1511
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Renton, WA
Wilson Gruspe Acuario


1948 - 2019
Wilson Gruspe Acuario Obituary
Wilson Gruspe Acuario

Wilson Gruspe Acuario, born April 20, 1948, in Zambales, Philippines, passed away in the presence of loved ones on October 4, 2019.

Wilson is survived by his wife Neida Duro Acuario; three sons Jewelson, Adonis, and Eric; two daughter-in-laws Kai and Ellen; two grandsons Gavin and Sawyer; two brothers Patricio and Saturnino; two sisters Filipinas and Virginia; three nephews Pat Jr., Arthur, and Ricky; five nieces Jocelyn, Jacqueline, Venice, Vivien, and Christine; numerous in-laws; and countless friends. Wilson was predeceased by his father Quirico Acuario, mother Elena Acuario, two brothers Wilfredo and Andy, and niece Joanne.

Viewing will be on October 10th,

from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home in Renton, WA.

Catholic funeral mass will be held

on October 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at

St. Anthony Church in Renton, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
