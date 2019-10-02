Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wm. Sauerbrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wm. Jerome Sauerbrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wm. Jerome Sauerbrey Obituary
Wm. Jerome Sauerbrey

August 12, 1939 - September 15, 2019

Jerry was born in Hollis, N.Y., to Harriet and Jesse Sauerbrey, He graduated from the Brooklyn Technical High School and was soon drafted into the U.S. Army, eventually being stationed at Fort Lawton in Seattle where he served as a radar technician until his discharge. Having met his future wife, he became a permanent resident of the Seattle area.

He received his Bachelors and his Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington. He retired after a long career with Boeing.

An avid athlete, he excelled at golf, bowling and fast-pitch softball.

He was also a lifelong woodworker, and enjoyed creating beautiful things for his friends and family.

Jerry is survived by his son Steve, his daughter Gayle, granddaughters Jami, Jodi, and Valerie, & his sisters Jane & Judy.

He will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Seattle Union Gospel Mission.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wm.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.