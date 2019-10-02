|
Wm. Jerome Sauerbrey
August 12, 1939 - September 15, 2019
Jerry was born in Hollis, N.Y., to Harriet and Jesse Sauerbrey, He graduated from the Brooklyn Technical High School and was soon drafted into the U.S. Army, eventually being stationed at Fort Lawton in Seattle where he served as a radar technician until his discharge. Having met his future wife, he became a permanent resident of the Seattle area.
He received his Bachelors and his Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington. He retired after a long career with Boeing.
An avid athlete, he excelled at golf, bowling and fast-pitch softball.
He was also a lifelong woodworker, and enjoyed creating beautiful things for his friends and family.
Jerry is survived by his son Steve, his daughter Gayle, granddaughters Jami, Jodi, and Valerie, & his sisters Jane & Judy.
He will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Seattle Union Gospel Mission.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 2, 2019