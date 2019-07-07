|
|
Wm. Keith Bond
June 17, 1942 ~ July 1, 2019
Our much loved Keith passed away at home surrounded by his family and friends, after a courageously fought battle with dementia and then a surprised diagnosis of cancer.
He is loved by his wife Jeannie (Erickson) Bond, married 551/2 years. Son Mark Bond. Daughters Heidi Townsend (Jesse) and Lisa Mize (John). Grandchildren Loren Townsend. Jordan Bond, Jennika Bond, Jaeden Bond. Andrew Taylor, Kayla Taylor-Johnson (Loden), Jake Taylor, Tybrina Taylor, Carter Taylor. Great Granddaughter Key'Lo.
Celebration Sunday July 14, 3 PM,
North Sound Church Center, Edmonds, WA.
Any donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019