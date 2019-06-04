|
|
Wolfgang Kurt Pemsel
February 4, 1940 - May 30, 2019
Wolfgang Pemsel passed peacefully on May 30, 2019. Wolfgang, or Kurt as his friends called him, was admired as a loving father, successful businessman, and proud American.
He is survived by two children and four grandchildren.
He is remembered and loved by many for his perseverance, wisdom, kindness, and contributions to the community.
There will be a celebration of life at his North Bend home on Saturday, June 8th from 12-4pm.
Remembrances may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 4 to June 5, 2019