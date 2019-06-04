Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wolfgang Pemsel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wolfgang Kurt Pemsel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wolfgang Kurt Pemsel Obituary
Wolfgang Kurt Pemsel

February 4, 1940 - May 30, 2019

Wolfgang Pemsel passed peacefully on May 30, 2019. Wolfgang, or Kurt as his friends called him, was admired as a loving father, successful businessman, and proud American.

He is survived by two children and four grandchildren.

He is remembered and loved by many for his perseverance, wisdom, kindness, and contributions to the community.

There will be a celebration of life at his North Bend home on Saturday, June 8th from 12-4pm.

Remembrances may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.