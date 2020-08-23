Wolfgang O. Schunter
March 16, 1937 - August 5, 2020
Wolfgang 0. Schunter peacefully passed away August 5 2020. He was born March 16, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Berta (Laipple) Schunter and Otto Schunter. Due to ill-timing, he spent most of his childhood in Nazi Germany during WWII. Upon liberation of Europe by Allied Forces, Wolf, being a young red-headed American Citizen, soon became a favorite of the U.S. Forces, running errands and hanging out with them. Moving back to the U.S. after the war. Wolf found English rough at first, but eventually thrived, becoming Sports Editor of his school paper, President of the Honor Society and a key member of the track team at Detroit's Cooley High. before earning his BS Mechanical Engineering degree at his beloved University of Michigan.
His professional career in Aerospace Engineering spanned over fifty years from Pratt Whitney, Vought Corporation, Sundstrand, Abex NWL, and Whittaker Aerospace. Later, while in retirement, he had the opportunity to work for Hamilton-Sundstrand a UTC Company, at Embraer in San Jose dos Campos, Brazil where he headed a Hamilton-Sundstrand Partner Team to develop Electric Power Generation and Distribution Systems for a larger Embraer plane. This enabled Wolf and his wife, Joanne to make wonderful life-long friends and to travel and explore not only Brazil, but also Peru, Patagonia and Argentina He ended his career with Hamilton-Sundstrand (UTC) in Everett, working with Boeing to complete and qualify the air-management systems on the 787 Dreamliner.
Wolf never lost his curiosity for adventures, traversing all continents (except Antarctica), visiting over fifty countries, and even touring the Karakoram Mountains in the Hindu Kush in Northern Pakistan - twice. Wolf was open-minded and open-hearted, effortlessly making friends along the way. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and to support others in problem solving. His interests in travel and his life lived globally, made Rotary an intellectual fit for him later in life. Wolf was the father to all the kids, as he was adventurous and cool while discreetly and wisely advising and setting boundaries. Wolf loved his cars and be loved to dance. He was a gear-head from his second car, a 19S9 Corvette convertible, which he regretted ever selling, and if there was music, he would find the dance floor.
Wolf loved everything about Detroit, especially his wife Joanne of 56 years whom he met there. He is survived by Joanne, his children Erich and Bettina, grandson Misha Schunter-Zafar, sister Elaine B. Schunter, his beloved dog, Milo and family in Germany.
The Schunter family would like to extend their gratitude to all who participated in his healthcare and anyone wishing to give a remembrance, may honor him through Cancer or Alzheimer's Foundations or a charity of choice
. Per his request, there will be no funeral.