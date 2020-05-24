Home

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
8501 SE 40th St
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Wolfgang T. Klemperer

Wolfgang T. Klemperer Obituary
Wolfgang T. Klemperer

Wolfgang, our beloved son, father, husband and brother passed away peacefully at Swedish Hospital First Hill on April 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. Wolfgang was a graduate of Mercer Island High School and Washington State University. Wolf loved skiing at Whistler, bicycle riding and watching the Seahawks with his dog, Huntley. Wolfgang is survived by his mother, Janet Klemperer-Broudy, wife, Cynthia Klemperer, daughter Annika Klemperer and sisters Kathryn Klemperer and Mary Donahue. Wolfgang you are in our hearts now and forever. We miss you and we love you. Our dear Wolf may you rest in peace.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Mercer Island when safety concerns and time permits.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020
