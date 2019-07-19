Won Hyung Han



October 6, 1947 ~ July 16, 2019



Surrounded by family, friends, and his church community, Mr. Won Hyung Han passed away on July 16, 2019 following a prayer with his pastor. He loved his family and is survived by his two brothers, one sister, nephews, nieces and his wife, Yong R Han. They were married for 42 years and lived in Bellevue, WA for 39 years. Won was born in South Korea and raised in the Busan area. He studied Mechanical Engineering and worked for Gook Jae Corporation before coming to the U.S. Won's hobby was fishing and cooking. He loved nature and science. He was patient, kind and never complained. His love for his family and friends was only matched by his love for nature. He will be missed by many who loved him and who will always remember him.



Funeral will be Sat., 7/20,



10 AM Mass at St. Andrew Korean Catholic Church Published in The Seattle Times from July 19 to July 20, 2019