Resources More Obituaries for Wynn Palmerton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wynn Charles Palmerton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Wynn Charles Palmerton



August 24, 1943 ~ April 18, 2019



Born August 24,1943 in Spokane, Washington, to Lowell M. Palmerton and Helen Catherine Harrigan Palmerton, of St. Maries, Idaho. He joined big brothers; Lowell "Pat" Palmerton and George Miles Palmerton. The family lived in Idaho for a short while before relocating to Seattle where his father had secured a job with the Army Corp of Engineers. There his father learned the surveying trade, eventually forming his own company "Continental Engineering" in Seattle. Beginning at a very early age Wynn, along with two brothers, worked in the family business. Although his two older brothers left the family business, Wynn remained until, after 50 years in business, it was sold, and Wynn retired.



Preceded in death by his parents, Lowell M. Palmerton and Helen Catherine Harrigan Palmerton, and brother Lowell "Pat" Palmerton.



Wynn leaves behind his son, Todd Miles Palmerton (Mikaela Bernstein), grandchildren Sawyer Christine and Tacoma Miles Palmerton, brother George Miles Palmerton (Gloria Green Palmerton), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.



Born into a very gifted musical family, his mother, Helen, was a concert pianist and teacher, all the boys learned to sing at an early age. While both brothers continued on in the music and entertainment industry, Wynn, while a talented singer, choose to continue in the family business until it's sale. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and also very proud of the fact that Bing Crosby was one of his cousins.



A lifelong resident of Seattle, Wynn continued through school with many friends he met as a small child while living on Stone Ave. He and his friends were proud to be the first graduating class of Ingraham High School. Once Wynn was your friend, you were ALWAYS his friend. He went out of his way to be there for others; anytime, anywhere.



Wynn attended the University of Washington four years, however, just short of graduation the Viet Nam war broke out. Wynn dropped out of college and enlisted in the Navy, serving in the Sea Bee's in Danang and up-country areas. Fiercely loyal, proud and patriotic, he told his family he enlisted as it was his duty, 'to do his part' to protect family, friends and country Following his return from Viet Nam Wynn met and married Christine Riley in 1976, later blessed with a son, Todd Miles Palmerton.



Wynn's lifelong passion was for the game of Billiards, learned at an early age with his buddies from Stone Avenue. An accomplished player, he participated in tournaments locally and nationwide, and was proud to have earned the 'Master' pool designation in 2016.



Wynn's principals, honesty, loyalty, integrity, love of family, friends and country were iron clad. Not simply words to him. They shaped his way of life. Anyone, family or friend were lucky to have him in their life and were better people because of him. Always there to provide support and positive reinforcement, who without his love, caring, devotion and discipline may have lived very different lives.



Wynn is, and will be forever, dearly loved and missed.



The immediate family would like to invite family and friends to a Celebration in honor of Wynn's life, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm at



Nile Temple Golf & Country Club



6604 - 244 Street SW, Mountlake



Terrace, Washington. (North 205th St & Interstate 5).



Light buffet will be served.



Sign Wynn's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from June 18 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries