Yang C. Lee



Yang C. Lee, age 71, passed away on March 23, 2019, after a yearlong battle with gastric cancer.



Born in Hwanghae, a province of North Korea, his family fled their hometown as communists advanced during the Korean War and resettled in Incheon, South Korea.



Yang served with the Republic of Korea Air Force from 1968 to 1973 and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. After immigrating to Washington state with his parents and sisters, Yang enlisted with the U.S. Army in 1976 and retired after 20 years of honorable service. Yang is a disabled American veteran of Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield.



Yang had a passion for fishing and nature. He was also a ping pong champion and in retirement, an avid billiard player. He was known for his ability to fix anything, his frugal nature that led him to save everything, and his fierce love for his family.



Yang was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 35 years, Yun, his son Jinho, daughter Jinyoung and son-in-law Geoff, their daughter, his first grandchild, as well as his sisters and their families.



Yang began his life as a Washingtonian and American at Fort Lewis and he will be interred with military funeral honors at the Fort Lewis Cemetery during a private service on Saturday, April 20th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , Gastric Cancer Foundation, or Franciscan Foundation.