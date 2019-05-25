Yasue Ann Brevig



Yasue Ann Brevig, age 86, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Yasue was born Yasue Murayama in Sasebo, Japan to Isao and Tome Murayama. She married James Edward Brevig on January 19,



1956 in Fukuoka, Japan. They moved to the Seattle area the following year and were married for 63 years.



Yasue spent many years as a professional seamstress for Eddie Bauer and Sunbuster and was an active board member of the Kawabe Memorial Fund and most recently served on the Nomination Committee.



She loved to travel, play blackjack, cook, sew, follow the Seattle Mariners, create silk flower arrangements, garden and play with her dog, Ruby. But Yasue loved being a grandma to her five grandsons most of all. They loved her more than anything and especially looked forward to eating grandma's cooking, whether it was tonkatsu, fried rice or her famous sugar cookies.



Yasue made friends wherever she went, but especially at the casino and in the stands, watching her grandsons. She could strike up a conversation and make a new friend anywhere, even just standing in line for groceries. She nearly always had a smile on her face and she found joy when her grandsons would tease her and make her laugh.



She is survived by her husband James Brevig, her son Daniel Brevig, daughter Midori Lawler and grandsons Nicholas Brevig (Kaitie), Cory Brevig, Christopher Lawler, Benjamin Brevig and Brandon Lawler as well as siblings Kiyo Fujimoto (Robert), Teruko Hunt, Yasuo Murayama (Ikuko) and Hiroko Murayama. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews: Yuichiro Murayama, Shujiro Murayama, Lynn Lengyel (Steve), Jeffrey Fujimoto, Yurie Murayama, Junko Murayama and Mai Murayama. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Yasumasa Murayama (Yoshiko).



A private memorial and celebration of life will be held on Whidbey Island on June 8. Please contact immediate family members for more details. Published in The Seattle Times from May 25 to May 26, 2019