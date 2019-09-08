|
|
Yoji Kan
Age 69, of Seattle, WA, Yoji passed away on June 16, 2019. He is survived by his partner, Sachiko Naka, daughters Sophia Kan and Yoko Kan, son James Kan, mother Fumiko (Noguchi) Kan, brother Kazuo Kan, sister Midori Fukuda, and three granddaughters.
Yoji was a talented ceramic artist (Yoji Kan Pottery) and antique paper goods and post card collector. He was also an active member of the Japanese community. Contact: [email protected] for details about the memorial service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019