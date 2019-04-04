|
Yolanda Zuarri Kile
Yolanda Kile died on March 18, 2019 in Everett, WA of natural causes. Preceded in death by husband James F. Kile and son Clayton B. McKinnon. She is survived by her daughter Alvera and her step-children James, Susan, Jane and Kathy as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was born in Seattle, WA on November 27, 1920 and graduated from Franklin High School. Yolanda was the head operator of communications at Boeing until her retirement in 1975. In retirement she enjoyed being a full time homemaker. Her hobbies included gardening, photography, boating and traveling with her husband Jim.
Her kindness and loving spirit will be with us always.
