Yoshiro Philip Hayasaka

Philip Hayasaka, born in Seattle, Washington on June 2, 1926, was the youngest of four children. He grew up in an era hostile to Japanese, both in sentiment and laws, and with the outbreak of World War II, his family and others were imprisoned at Camp Minidoka in Idaho.

In 1951, Phil graduated from the UW with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. After college, he married Lucy Yoshioka, and in 1958, their first son David was born, followed by Dean in 1961.

Phil served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1959, he became Director of the Jackson Street Community Council. In 1960, he became president of the Seattle Japanese American Citizens League. Over the years, he served on various boards, including being appointed by the governor as the first chairperson of the Washington State Asian Advisory Council.

Phil's life experience from a young age led him to work in the arena of civil rights, and in 1963, at the age of 37, he was appointed by Mayor Clinton, to be the Director of the newly created Seattle Human Rights Commission, (later a Department). Under his direction, there were several city ordinances created and passed, on such critical issues as fair housing, fair employment practices, contract compliance and affirmative action.

In 1968, he formed the Asian Coalition for Equality, to give Asians a voice. As Bob Santos, a previous Director of Inter*Im said, "...(it) was the first pan-Asian American activist organization in Seattle...Phil actually was the one who got a lot of us involved."

In 1976, Phil remarried. He and his wife, Lois have been married for 44 years.

Philip served the City of Seattle for twelve years, before retiring and moving to be Director of the DSHS Office of Equal Opportunity with the State of Washington.

Upon retiring from the City of Seattle, the late Washington Supreme Court Justice Charles Z. Smith said in part: "I've observed Phil Hayasaka in action as a grass roots communicator, human rights advocate, government representative and peacemaker. In my view he stands tall and strong as a person whose gentle, but firm approach, and whose credibility throughout the community have helped Seattle survive critical problems of unrest which have crippled other cities. I have respect for his integrity and admiration for his forthrightness and ability to prod our conscience..."

Phil is survived by his wife, Lois, his son David (Terry) Hayasaka and his son Dean Hayasaka, stepchildren Debbie Flores, Greg Fleming, Mark Fleming and grandchildren Jason and Jenni Flores, along with many dear nieces and nephews.

Phil passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, September 3, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Northwest Harvest or a charity of your choice.

The full obituary along with a tribute wall can be found at: https://www.columbiafuneralhome.com/listings

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
