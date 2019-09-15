|
Ytte A. Phillips
Ytte Phillips passed away peacefully, September 1, 2019. She was 86.
She was surrounded with the love of family, friends and caregivers.
Ytte is survived by two brothers in Denmark, where she was born and raised. Her mother and father, sister and two brothers preceded her passing.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 37 years, Frank and her three boys and their families, Alex (Jette) Mathislund of Denmark, Leif (Kris) Langdon and Richard (Teri) Langdon. She was a loving grandmother of Mathilde, Thea and Amanda Mathislund. Joshua (Jacey) Langdon and Coleton Langdon. She was the loving great grandmother of Kennedi and Hayden Langdon. She has many nieces, nephews and their families residing in Denmark.
A celebration of Ytte's life to occur on Saturday, September 21 at Richard and Teri's house from 1-4 pm. Donations, in Ytte's name, suggested to: Alzheimer's Disease Research Center-University of Washington or 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's-Pacific Northwest.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019