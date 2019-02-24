"Jack" Yukei Tsuchiya



"Jack" Yukei Tsuchiya was born on June 21, 1928 in Saint Regis, Montana to mother Momoyo Miya and father Nobuyoshi Tsuchiya both immigrants from Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. He was the second youngest of the seven Tsuchiya children: sister Miyuki followed by brothers "Joe" Jozoe, "Harold" Saburo, "Carl" Junso, "Ray" Hachiro, and younger brother "Herbert" Minoru.



During World War II, thirteen year old Jack along with his family were unjustifiably incarcerated at Minidoka Idaho Concentration Camp. Undeterred by his nearly four years of imprisonment, Jack persevered, obtaining a pharmacy degree from UW that was financed by his earnings as a gardener. Upon graduation, Jack enlisted in the army as a pharmacist. Following his military service, he continued his pharmacy career for over 30 years at various pharmacies and health centers.



Jack was a long time member of the Lion's Club, a dedicated Mariners fan, and especially enjoyed his trips to Reno and Las Vegas. He was a charter member of the annual Lung Tsuchiya family adventure, traveling to Europe, Japan, Canada, Hawaii and other vacation locations. Jack and his brother Herb were inseparable companions on these trips as well as on their daily Seattle adventures. Jack was always a doting, overly generous uncle to Gloria (Dean) Lung Wakayama, Kerry (Ben) Chew, Lori (Doug) Pang, Leslie (Linda) Lung, Teri (Ross) Yoshimura, Karen Tsuchiya, Peter Tsuchiya, and Kristen (Bill) Lattner, 14 grandnieces and grandnephews, and 3 great grandnieces and grandnephews.



In October of 2010, Jack accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. Keiro Northwest provided him with wonderful nursing care during the past number of years and on February 10, 2019, he went home to be with the Lord.



Jack's 1:00 pm memorial service



will held on March 2, 2019



at Chinese Baptist Church (5801 Beacon Ave. South, Seattle).



Remembrances can be donated to Keiro Northwest,1601 E. Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98122-5640. Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019