|
|
Yvonne Marie Anderson
Yvonne Anderson passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 6:00 am in Bothell, Washington after her valiant struggle with Parkinson's disease.
She was born Yvonne Marie Holden on July 13, 1938 in a little 'Walnut Grove' type town of El Paso, Wisconsin. After a family move to Los Angeles in her grade school years, Yvonne graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1956. She was excited to start the next chapter of her life, and did not have to wait long. She had met the love of her life, Garold "Skip" Dominic Anderson, at a high school dance. The boys of Serra High School (CA) joined the young ladies of St. Mary's for a dance in the gym. When Yvonne walked in, Skip turned to his friends and declared, "I'm going to marry that girl," and marry they did! On August 18, 1956 Yvonne and Skip began their days of wedded bliss in L.A., but moved promptly to the China Lake Naval Base when Skip joined the Navy and their first son, Gary was born. Soon after, the family moved to Seattle to grow the family business, Northwest Trophy, and to grow their own brood. After Gary ('57) came daughter Carrie ('58), son Rich ('60), daughter Christie ('61), son Robb ('63), and their youngest son Thomas, who Yvonne now joins in heaven after he left this earth only hours after his birth in 1967.
The Andersons were one of the founding families of the St. Brendan's School, and were an integral part of building the Bothell community. The family vacationed often at Yvonne's family cabin on the Wenatchee River, camping throughout Washington and spent time at Pacific Beach where they held the annual Kelp Festival that grew into dozens of families celebrating for celebrating's sake with parades, costumes, and years of memories made. They also spent their Octobers in Kihei, Maui with Don and Jean Herrick, their very dear friends. But, when Yvonne and Skip had tired of Seattle's gloomy weather, they moved to Arizona in October 2000, where they would attend Mariners Spring Training (though she was always a Boston Red Sox Fan), played cards, hosting family and friends that travelled there and attended neighborhood happy hour potlucks on Wednesdays. Their return to Seattle came in 2017, when Yvonne's Parkinson's began to take hold.
Yvonne's maternal drive extended to all she met, and her unlimited love grew even more with the births of her grandchildren Cassie, Kori, David, Eric, Chad, Nathanial, Spencer, and Sawyer, as well as her great grandchildren Bryson, Reese, Whalen, Carter, and Kinsley. Her children recall that she encouraged them to be outside as much as possible, read as much as possible, and be with family as much as possible. In recent years, she gifted her children a copy of "Love You Forever," in which the famous lines encompass exactly who Yvonne was, "I love you forever, I like you for always, As long as I'm living, My baby you'll be."
Throughout her 81 years, Yvonne left a legacy of love, community, tradition, and faith. She was strong, disciplined, outgoing yet reserved, compassionate, and endearing. Though she leaves behind hearts that cannot bear her absence, we take comfort in knowing we will see her again in "just a sec." Mom's favorite words.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Northwest Parkinson's Foundation. A service will be held at a later date when all whom she loved may attend.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020