Yvonne Nava Benedict
Born January 23, 1926 in Seattle; died September 7, 2019 also in Seattle.
Survived by her children, Stephanie Paulson, Brian (Charlene), Derek, Lance, Lisa Buchheit (Marcellus), and Lanet Benedict; 19 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Monica Moore (Bill), and a large extended family.
Preceded in death by her children, Janine in 1972, and Todd in 2014; and her grandson, Vlad in 2019.
Yvonne was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1943. After graduation, she attended the University of Washington, and worked as a model for Frederick & Nelson. Yvonne met her future husband Del Benedict soon after. They married, lived in the Seattle area, and raised eight children. Yvonne was a full-time homemaker who cherished her family. Family always came first. She was passionate about politics, had a beautiful singing voice, enjoyed traveling, and summer lake activities at the family cabin on Lake Tapps. Yvonne was an advocate for the rights of the intellectually and developmentally disabled, volunteering tirelessly in the 1970's to promote the rights of I/DD citizens to an equal education, through her work with the ARC of King County.
Funeral Service will be held
Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12:30pm
at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, 98155
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019