Resources More Obituaries for Zoe Mattson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Zoe Elaine Hiner Mattson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Zoe Elaine Hiner Mattson



On Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, Zoe Elaine Hiner Mattson passed away at Harborview Hospital after a short illness. Born in Clearwater, Nebraska on December 5, 1933, she was the oldest of 4 children of Harry Fay Hiner and Esther Agnes Cary Hiner.



The family moved to Ellensburg, Washington when Zoe was a young child. She grew up there, attending Ellensburg High School and meeting and marrying George Everett Mattson on September 4, 1953.



Zoe worked for many years as a bank teller, then worked for Valley Women's Clinic until retirement. She was devoted to her Lord and Saviour, and was a faithful member of the Renton Seventh Day Adventist Church.



Zoe was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Esther Hiner, her husband George Mattson, and a sister, Kay Ellen Hiner who passed away in childhood. She is survived by her children, Carol and Douglas Walsh, G. Ed Mattson, Eric Mattson, and David and Heidi Mattson; her grandchildren, Cary and Nicholas Sutter and Elizabeth Walsh; and her great grandchildren, Ciara Sutter, Ariana Sutter, Carybeth Walsh, Kayellen Maden, Cole Maden and M.S. Alex Estus. She is also survived by her brother, Jon Hiner and his wife Kathy Bailor, and her sister Ann Boyes and numerous neices and nephews.



Zoe's memorial service will be Sunday May 19, 2019 at 4:30pm Renton Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1031 Monroe Ave. NE, Renton, Washington 98056.



Zoe donated to Save the Children since 1979, and the family asks that you send a donation in lieu of flowers, to Save the Children or a .



"Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all. Favor is deceitful, but woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates." Proverbs 31:25-31. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries