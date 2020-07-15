MARSHALL - Adam Sean McGrady Harrison, 33, of Marshall, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 22, 1987, the son of John W. Harrison and Caren L. Harrison. In April 2010, Adam married Christina (Anaya) Harrison who survives of the home. They have two children, Caeden Harrison and Anna Harrison also of the home. They were the loves of his life. You never saw a man so proud of his family.

He received a bachelor's degree in Safety Management from the University of Central Missouri in 2009. Adam also earned his associate's of arts degree from State Fair Community College in 2007. He belonged to the American Society of Safety Engineers and had many certificates of continual education in AHA, Certified CPR, AED Instructor and OSHA regulations. He loved his field and all things safety.

Adam was employed at ConAgra Brands in Marshall, Missouri, as the Manager of Plant Safety. He worked tirelessly trying to assist those affected by COVID-19 and helped with the plant's closing and reopening.

As a young man, Adam was an avid musician, playing saxophone, clarinet and guitar in high school as well as university. He loved all types of music and was a movie buff. One of his favorite things was to play the movie quotes games with his family. He was also a Kansas City Chiefs football fan for many years.

His family was everything to him. He supported his son, Caeden who has autism, and loved him so fiercely. Anna, his little angel, put the twinkle in his eye. He had a small garden that was just theirs and they would work on it all the time. Everyone will remember his bright smile and great sense of humor.

Adam is also survived by a brother, Andrew J. Harrison (Jaymee) of Warrensburg, nephew Rowan Harrison and niece Rylee Harrison of Warrensburg. Maternal grandparents Perry and Dorothy Shedd, Alabama. Father-in-law Tom Anaya, Mother-in-law Karen Anaya of Sedalia, sister-in-law Denise Lawson (A.J.) of Topeka, KS, Johnathan Anaya of Kansas City and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Adam had so many friends and family who loved him so much it would be difficult to list them all.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Pauline Harrison of La Monte, his aunt Elvira Harrison of La Monte and his aunt Suellen Harrison of Sedalia.

A Celebration of Adam's Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Autism Society of America or donations for his young family in care of the funeral home.

If you should go before me, dear, walk slowly

Down the ways of death, well-worn and wide,

For I would want to overtake you quickly

And seek the journey's ending by your side.

I would be so forlorn not to descry you

Down some shining highroad when I came;

Walk slowly, dear, and often look behind you

And pause to hear if someone calls your name.

Walk Slowly - Adelaide Love

