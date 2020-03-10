Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aggie Belle Hensley. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Aggie Belle Hensley, 85, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Belle was born April 28, 1934, in Aaron, MO, a daughter of Seymour Melvin and Stella May (Gregg) Gragg. On July 3, 1952, in Warrensburg, MO, she married Donnie William Hensley Sr. who preceded her in death on May 21, 2008.

She was a member of the Broadway Baptist Church. Belle worked as a nurse's aide for over 22 years with a big part of that being with Bothwell Regional Health Center. She loved traveling with her husband Donnie, and they made many trips together. Belle enjoyed crocheting, reading, camping and fishing. She loved spending time with all of her family that she was blessed to have.

Survivors include four children, Donnie William Hensley, Jr. of Warsaw, MO, Debbie Sue Berry (Robert) of Warsaw, MO, Marsha Marie Schrader (Michael) of Sedalia, MO, Christopher Lee Hensley of Kansas City, MO; 10 grandchildren, Kenneth N., Daniel Lyn, Rachel, Cheryl, Cathy, Robert Berry Jr, Theresa, Michelle, Christina and William; 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Hazel Norma Callaway (Bob) of Quincy, MO.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Lee Hensley and his wife Clara; one infant daughter, Theresa Mae Hensley; two infant granddaughters, Marie Ann and Stacey Jean Hensley; two brothers, James Ralph "Whitty" Gragg and Homer Gragg; one sister, Gladys Marie Mullens, two half-brothers, Melvin Gragg and Roy Gragg; one half-sister, Arnetta Dee Tabor.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, with burial to follow in the Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Warrensburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

