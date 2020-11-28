SEDALIA - Agnes Irene Woolery, 76, of Sedalia, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
She was born March 30, 1944, in Sedalia. She was the oldest of four children born to Joseph and Velva Offenburger.
She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Sedalia for 45 years.
On June 24, 1961, she was united in marriage to Claude Woolery.
She was baptized on June 8, 1975, at the Pomme de Terre river along with her husband. She was a strong woman of faith that firmly believed God would bring about a new heavens and new earth, and restore the earth to a paradise. She also had strong faith in the resurrection hope. Revelation 21:3, 4; John 5:28, 29. She was a loving wife and mother who took incredible care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She was very generous and kind and loved helping others.
She is survived by her husband, Claude, of the home in Sedalia; six children: Duane Woolery, of Harrisonville, MO; Russell Woolery, of Gladstone, MO, Brian Woolery and his wife, Tammy, of Sedalia, Michelle Roper and her husband, Matthew, of Licking, MO, Stephanie Woolery, of Springfield, MO, and Nathan Woolery, of Belle, MO; two sisters: Juanita Limbocker and Ruby Price, both of Sedalia; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Velva Offenburger; her brother Freddie Offenburger; and a nephew Johnnie Price.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor at www.jw.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.