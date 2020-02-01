SEDALIA - Alan D. Bohon, 64, of Sedalia, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born October 7, 1955, in Sedalia, a son of the late Cecil B. and Agnes (Templemire) Bohon. On May 12, 1984, in Miami, OK, he was married to Annette K. Winter, who preceded him in death on March 25, 1989.

He attended Mark Twain Elementary and was a 1973 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He was a laborer for Local Union 264. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the lake. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals fan and was looking forward to this year's Super Bowl.

He is survived by two sisters, Julie Fall (Jim), of Lee's Summit, and Celia Bohon, of Florence; three nieces; one nephew; one great-niece; and two great-nephews.

The family is following Alan's wishes to be cremated and will hold a private family graveside service at New Lebanon Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.