HUGHESVILLE - Alan Doyle Meyer, 64, of Hughesville, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born on March 22, 1956, in Sedalia, the son of Harry Doyle and Harriet Melvina (Horn) Meyer, who preceded him in death.

On February 17, 1976, in Miami, OK, he was united in marriage to Sally Dawn Dale, who resides in the home.

In addition to his wife Sally, he is survived by three children, Dustin Meyer (Suzanne) of Houstonia, Blake Meyer and Shiana Meyer both of Hughesville; two sisters, Cindy Clark (Gary) of Hughesville, Amanda Boyd of Hughesville; brother, Robert Meyer (Delores) of Sedalia; four grandchildren, Valerie, Gabriella, Hayden, and Jaclyn; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Joni Meyer.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at High Point Cemetery in Hughesville, MO with Tim Kessler officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Pallbearers will be Steve Schroeder, Kerry Schroeder, Lonnie Pauley, Robert Meyer, Dustin Meyer, and Blake Meyer.

Honorary bearers will be Eric Blackburn, Brett Sorrell, Sean Clark, Aaron Clark, Ryan Clark, Kevin Clark, Garrett Boyd, Corbin Meyer, Hayden Meyer, and Steve Deuschle.

The family would like to express a special Thank You to Cindy Clark, Janice Dollinger, and Rosie Crosswhite.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for an education fund for his grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

