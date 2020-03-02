SEDALIA - Aleda Christine Nichols, 89, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Essex of Sedalia. She was born on June 28, 1930, in Sedalia, the daughter of Rupert Melville Gorrell and Bessie (Neitzert) Gorrell, who preceded her in death.

On Oct. 12, 1951, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Nichols, who preceded her in death on August 28, 1989.

Aleda was a member of First Baptist Church, Sedalia. She had a passion for traveling, gardening, being outdoors and especially spending time with her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Nichols of Sedalia; a son, Ron Nichols (Katie) of Green Ridge, MO; a sister, Vera Arnett, of Columbia, MO; three granddaughters; and two great granddaughters.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Nichols; and a brother R.N. Gorrell.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Robert Sisney officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Paul Kreisel, Randy Werneke.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Sedalia.