Memorial Gathering 3:00 PM White Funeral Home 21034 Kenwood Tr. Lakeville , MO Memorial service 4:00 PM White Funeral Home 21034 Kenwood Tr. Lakeville , MN Obituary

LAKEVILLE, Minn. - Alexander "Alex" Jacob Bandt, age 20, of Lakeville, MN, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2019.

Alex was born in South Bend, Indiana on August 6, 1999.

Cherished and beloved son of Curt and Amy Bandt; loving brother of Adam, and Zachary; adored grandson of Sharon Aldrich, Robert Channer, and Mary Jane and R.D. Kahrs; and loved great-grandson of great-grandmother, June Aldrich. Loved by multiple uncles, aunts, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Alex was preceded in death by his great-grandfather Richard Aldrich, great-grandparents Raymond and Hazel Kahrs and Roland and Corrine Snavely.

Alex grew up in a military family and lived in St. Joseph, Michigan; Kodiak, Alaska; Hernando, Mississippi, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Peninsula, Ohio; Lakeville, Minnesota and finally Duluth, Minnesota.

He graduated from Lakeville North High School in 2017 and also completed some courses at Normandale Community College. He was attending the University of Minnesota Duluth and majoring in computer science and minoring in math.

Alex was a black belt in karate and attended classes at Ultimate Martial Arts in Lakeville. Karate was an important part of his life and he felt very comfortable on the mat and when competing. He also enjoyed teaching the under belts and sparring. He was always willing to help his younger brother, Zachary, practice those skills and share his encouragement.

He spent some time in Portugal and Spain and talked about how much he loved to travel and see the world. He could see beauty in all things and loved to take pictures of nature.

Alex loved to fish and downhill ski and found peace and tranquility in the Boundary Waters with his close friends.

He enjoyed playing cards, board games and computer games with his brothers and friends.

Alex was a member of choir during junior high and high school and played Aramis in the "Three Musketeers." He enjoyed being on the stage and performing for friends and family. He would shine when he opened his heart and share his many talents.

He touched so many lives and always had a smile on his face or a joke to share.

Alex had so much goodness, the ability to bring light and brightness to everyone he touched and had a bright future. The world will be a lesser place without him and he will be deeply missed by all.

Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the White Funeral Home, 21034 Kenwood Tr. Lakeville, MN, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated for a scholarship in Alex's name. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 2, 2019

