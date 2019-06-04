Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Reed "Jack" Glidewell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Allen Reed (Jack) Glidewell of Henderson, TN, 95, formerly of La Monte, MO, passed away May 13, 2019, at Tri-Star Hospital, Nashville, TN.

Allen was born Oct. 30, 1923, near Morrow, AR, and was the son of Elmo Reed Glidewell and Naomi T. Reed.

On April 19, 1946, Allen married Alleen Marie Sprinkle who passed away Jan. 3, 2017.

During his working years he worked in the oil fields in Texas and when coming into the area became an employee of Meadow Gold in Sedalia, MO, for 18 years. Later he became a salesman and then a vice-president of Modern American Insurance Company in Springfield, MO.

Eventually, he moved to Henderson, TN, and owned and operated a Merle Norman store until his death.

He was very passionate about his faith and his family. He was always upbeat, encouraging and the best father in the world and would do anything for his children and family. Allen enjoyed baseball, gardening and golf. As his children were scattered in many states, he enjoyed consistent phone calls from them. From his son Jack about baseball, life and family; Roger about scriptures, life and family; and Vic about the good ole' times, life and family.

Surviving include two sons, Jackie Allen Glidewell and his wife Kay of El Berga, AL; Roger Neil Glidewell and his wife Kathi of Chatsworth, GA; and a daughter Vickie Diane (Glidewell) Dawson and her husband Ron of Florence, MO; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The funeral was held at Parsons, TN and burial was at Spence Cemetery, TN.

Pallbearers included Ron Dawson, Colton Davidson, Matthew Glidewell, Jeromy Walkins, Justin Glidewell and Tommy Gibson.

We will always miss you Dad (Grandad) and we will meet and dance with you in Heaven! NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Allen Reed (Jack) Glidewell of Henderson, TN, 95, formerly of La Monte, MO, passed away May 13, 2019, at Tri-Star Hospital, Nashville, TN.Allen was born Oct. 30, 1923, near Morrow, AR, and was the son of Elmo Reed Glidewell and Naomi T. Reed.On April 19, 1946, Allen married Alleen Marie Sprinkle who passed away Jan. 3, 2017.During his working years he worked in the oil fields in Texas and when coming into the area became an employee of Meadow Gold in Sedalia, MO, for 18 years. Later he became a salesman and then a vice-president of Modern American Insurance Company in Springfield, MO.Eventually, he moved to Henderson, TN, and owned and operated a Merle Norman store until his death.He was very passionate about his faith and his family. He was always upbeat, encouraging and the best father in the world and would do anything for his children and family. Allen enjoyed baseball, gardening and golf. As his children were scattered in many states, he enjoyed consistent phone calls from them. From his son Jack about baseball, life and family; Roger about scriptures, life and family; and Vic about the good ole' times, life and family.Surviving include two sons, Jackie Allen Glidewell and his wife Kay of El Berga, AL; Roger Neil Glidewell and his wife Kathi of Chatsworth, GA; and a daughter Vickie Diane (Glidewell) Dawson and her husband Ron of Florence, MO; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.The funeral was held at Parsons, TN and burial was at Spence Cemetery, TN.Pallbearers included Ron Dawson, Colton Davidson, Matthew Glidewell, Jeromy Walkins, Justin Glidewell and Tommy Gibson.We will always miss you Dad (Grandad) and we will meet and dance with you in Heaven! Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close