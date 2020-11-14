1/1
Alma Jean Blankenship
NELSON - Alma Jean Blankenship, 79, of Sedalia, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Nelson, MO.
On April 4, 1959, in Lebanon, Virginia, she was united in marriage to Randall Theodore Blankenship, who resides in the home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Memorial Baptist Church in rural Nelson, MO.
Burial will be held at a later date in Union Cemetery, North East Pettis County on Highway N.
A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
