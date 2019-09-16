Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Altha M. Ream Marriott. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Altha M. Ream Marriott, 88, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia. She was born on January 17, 1931, in Nevada, MO, the daughter of David Frank Ellis and Sadie Marie (Gambril) Ellis, who preceded her in death.

On Feb. 6, 1950, in Eureka Springs, AR, she was united in marriage to Julian Harold Ream, who preceded her in death on April 30, 1970. In September 1999, she was united in marriage to

Melvin Marriott, who preceded her in death Aug. 3, 2000.

Altha was a member of the Church of Christ in Sedalia. A farm wife and homemaker, she also worked as a teller and branch manager of Farmers and Merchant Bank in Green Ridge before retiring.

Altha loved and enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, traveling near and far to be a part of their activities. God, her family, her church family, and her friends were an important part of her life. As long as her health allowed, Altha was active in the church and in the Green Ridge community. She enjoyed being with people, working outdoors and crafting.

Survivors include three children, Connie May (Russell) of Searcy, AR, David Ream (Lynne) of Omaha, NE, Rena Tylar (Robert) of Green Ridge, MO; a step daughter, Shirley Marriott of Sedalia; twelve grandchildren, Amy, Zach, Eric, Katy, Shannon, Courtney, Mindy, Carol, Jeremy, Stephanie, Stacy, and Kari; 21 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Johnston and Fern Attebery.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Andrew Baker officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Green Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Zach May, Eric Ream, Dustin Ferrel, Zach Lutjen, Dan Ellis, Mason Ferrel, Dane Ferrel, Isaac Baker, and Kaden Ellis.

