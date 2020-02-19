Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alverda Marie Hill. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Immanuel United Church of Christ Sedalia , MO View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Immanuel United Church of Christ Sedalia , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Alverda Marie Hill, 92, of Sedalia, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center surrounded by her family.

Born March 13, 1927, in Morrison, Missouri, she was one of three children of Adolph J. and Cora H. (Leimkuehler) Witthaus.

Alverda was baptized at St. James Evangelical and Reformed Church (now United Church of Christ). The family moved to Sedalia in 1939 and she was confirmed at Immanuel E&R (now U.C.C.). She loved her church and was an active member since her confirmation.

She attended Washington School and graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1947. Alverda always looked forward to school reunions.

On Aug. 16, 1947, at Immanuel U.C.C. in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Roger H. Hill. This union was blessed with three daughters. Roger preceded Alverda in death on June 20, 2010, after 62 years of marriage.

Alverda was an excellent seamstress, starting as a young teen. Over the years she held different jobs, including managing a fabric shop, working for the Sedalia Water Department, and operating her own upholstery and drapery business. After retiring, she worked in the cafeteria at Washington School.

Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting and reading. She especially loved reading about her family history.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Coxon, of Sedalia, and Charlotte Kunze (Dale), of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Melinda Watkins (Matt), Hope Hoehns (Shawn), Shelby Coxon and Greg Kunze; a great-grandson, Addison Selvey; a sister, Ardean Rulfs, of Sedalia; aunt, Marian Behr; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Selvey; a son-in-law, John Selvey; and a brother, Rev. Norman Witthaus.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Sedalia with Pastor Cathy Jurgens officiating.

Casket bearers will be Dennis Callahan, Shawn Hoehns, Addison Selvey, Carl Dove, Rodney Collins, Ron Dove and Shawn Callahan.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel United Church of Christ, Crossroads Hospice, or Always & Forever Animal Sanctuary.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. SEDALIA - Alverda Marie Hill, 92, of Sedalia, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center surrounded by her family.Born March 13, 1927, in Morrison, Missouri, she was one of three children of Adolph J. and Cora H. (Leimkuehler) Witthaus.Alverda was baptized at St. James Evangelical and Reformed Church (now United Church of Christ). The family moved to Sedalia in 1939 and she was confirmed at Immanuel E&R (now U.C.C.). She loved her church and was an active member since her confirmation.She attended Washington School and graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1947. Alverda always looked forward to school reunions.On Aug. 16, 1947, at Immanuel U.C.C. in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Roger H. Hill. This union was blessed with three daughters. Roger preceded Alverda in death on June 20, 2010, after 62 years of marriage.Alverda was an excellent seamstress, starting as a young teen. Over the years she held different jobs, including managing a fabric shop, working for the Sedalia Water Department, and operating her own upholstery and drapery business. After retiring, she worked in the cafeteria at Washington School.Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting and reading. She especially loved reading about her family history.Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Coxon, of Sedalia, and Charlotte Kunze (Dale), of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Melinda Watkins (Matt), Hope Hoehns (Shawn), Shelby Coxon and Greg Kunze; a great-grandson, Addison Selvey; a sister, Ardean Rulfs, of Sedalia; aunt, Marian Behr; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Hill; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Selvey; a son-in-law, John Selvey; and a brother, Rev. Norman Witthaus.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Sedalia with Pastor Cathy Jurgens officiating.Casket bearers will be Dennis Callahan, Shawn Hoehns, Addison Selvey, Carl Dove, Rodney Collins, Ron Dove and Shawn Callahan.Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.Memorials are suggested to Immanuel United Church of Christ, Crossroads Hospice, or Always & Forever Animal Sanctuary.Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close