Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732

SEDALIA - Alyssa Jenell Raye Shelledy, 23, of Sedalia, MO passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Jan. 19, 1997, at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, MO, the daughter of Jackie Ray Shelledy and Kari Nichole Moreland-Kruse.

Alyssa enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her family. She loved to sing. She had a beautiful voice and once auditioned for X-Factor. She was a valued employee at Stanley Black & Decker. Alyssa was recently promoted to a lead position and was admired by her coworkers. She was a very loving and loyal person and was loved and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her father, Jackie Ray Shelledy (Lisa); mother, Kari Moreland-Kruse (Charles); four brothers, Justin Shelledy, Jake Shelledy (Priscilla), Jackie Dean Gresham, and Josh Gresham; four step-siblings, Charles Kruse III, Ryan Kruse, Adriana Kruse, and Kelly Kruse; maternal grandmother, Marti Vanwert; paternal grandparents, Janet M. Shelledy and Jack Shelledy (Nancy); aunts, Jancey Shelledy-Taylor (John), Jenein Sinclair ("Hunkey" Steve), and Jennifer Norman; her best friend, Chelsey Johnson; and her special friend, Jason England.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Forrest R. Vanwert; two cousins, Lakrista Griffin and Brittany Moreland; and a nephew, Trevor Vanderpool.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the First United Methodist Celebration Center, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service time.

Burial will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Jake Shelledy, Jackie Dean Gresham, Josh Gresham, Austin "Big" Shelledy, Steve Sinclair, Nick Weber, and Jason England.

Honorary bearers will be all cousins, nieces, and nephews.

