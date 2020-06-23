Amanda Irene Cochran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Amanda Irene Cochran, 62, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO.
She was born on March 11, 1958, in Sedalia, the daughter of Glen McFail and Doris Waldrop, who preceded her in death.
On January 21, 1978, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Joseph A. Cochran I, who resides in Sedalia.
Amanda worked as a dietary aid for E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, baking, sitting on the back porch drinking coffee and watching the sunrise. Amanda was an avid KC Chiefs fan and especially loved spending time with her grandbabies.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Sharon Duncan of Sedalia; Joseph Cochran II (Kristen) of Sedalia, and Rachel Stoner of Sedalia; 10 grandchildren, Isaiah, Joshua (Ashlynn), Noah, Tayler, Hayley, Kaidyn, Rowan, Azure, Hagen, and Emery; two brothers, James McFail of Pensacola, FL, and Chris McFail (Shirley) of Sedalia; a sister, Diane Spradley (Donnie) of Sedalia.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Jesse McFail; and a sister, Sharon Elaine McFail.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Vickrey officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the chapel.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers will be Joe Cochran II, Joshua Stevenson, Isaiah Cochran, Noah Cochran, Eric Hibbs, and Rob Cook.
Memorial contributions may be made to Charles Shuck "Gabe to the Rescue" in care of the funeral chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved