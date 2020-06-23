SEDALIA - Amanda Irene Cochran, 62, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO.

She was born on March 11, 1958, in Sedalia, the daughter of Glen McFail and Doris Waldrop, who preceded her in death.

On January 21, 1978, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Joseph A. Cochran I, who resides in Sedalia.

Amanda worked as a dietary aid for E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, baking, sitting on the back porch drinking coffee and watching the sunrise. Amanda was an avid KC Chiefs fan and especially loved spending time with her grandbabies.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Sharon Duncan of Sedalia; Joseph Cochran II (Kristen) of Sedalia, and Rachel Stoner of Sedalia; 10 grandchildren, Isaiah, Joshua (Ashlynn), Noah, Tayler, Hayley, Kaidyn, Rowan, Azure, Hagen, and Emery; two brothers, James McFail of Pensacola, FL, and Chris McFail (Shirley) of Sedalia; a sister, Diane Spradley (Donnie) of Sedalia.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Jesse McFail; and a sister, Sharon Elaine McFail.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Vickrey officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Joe Cochran II, Joshua Stevenson, Isaiah Cochran, Noah Cochran, Eric Hibbs, and Rob Cook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charles Shuck "Gabe to the Rescue" in care of the funeral chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store