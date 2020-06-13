Amy Lynn Jordan
WARRENSBURG - Amy Lynn Jordan, 43, of Warrensburg, formerly of Sedalia, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Family is encouraging guests to wear masks for gathering. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
12:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
