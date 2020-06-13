WARRENSBURG - Amy Lynn Jordan, 43, of Warrensburg, formerly of Sedalia, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Family is encouraging guests to wear masks for gathering. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

