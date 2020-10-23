SEDALIA - Andrew "Andy" J. Simon, 95, of Sedalia, formerly of La Monte, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.

He was born July 24, 1925, in Sedalia, a son of the late Jacob J. and Lena Bahner Simon. On May 2, 1953, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sedalia, he married Dorothy Katherine Dove, who survives of the home.

Andy was raised and educated in Sedalia. He attended Sacred Heart through grade school and then graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1943. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. After his time in the service, he took over operation of his family farm in the La Monte area. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church where he served as an usher for many years. Andy was the last of Jacob and Lena's children.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Wayne Simon (Karen) of La Monte, Melvin Simon (Chris) of Warrensburg and Howard Simon (Bobby) of Sedalia; three daughters, Kathy Emory of Sedalia, Linda Simon of Fulton and Diane Kidwell (Jeff) of Columbia; four grandchildren, Ashton Dennis, Amanda Baalman, Rachelle Simon and Dr. Brett Simon; and six great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Lawerence and his twin Anthony "Tony" Simon; and three sisters, Mary Simon, Ottilla "Tilly" Simon and Rose Simon, who died in infancy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul with Father David Veit officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church, with visitation to follow until service time. Those wishing to attend are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart School Foundation, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store