1/1
Andrew J. "Andy" Simon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Andrew "Andy" J. Simon, 95, of Sedalia, formerly of La Monte, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.
He was born July 24, 1925, in Sedalia, a son of the late Jacob J. and Lena Bahner Simon. On May 2, 1953, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sedalia, he married Dorothy Katherine Dove, who survives of the home.
Andy was raised and educated in Sedalia. He attended Sacred Heart through grade school and then graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1943. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. After his time in the service, he took over operation of his family farm in the La Monte area. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church where he served as an usher for many years. Andy was the last of Jacob and Lena's children.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Wayne Simon (Karen) of La Monte, Melvin Simon (Chris) of Warrensburg and Howard Simon (Bobby) of Sedalia; three daughters, Kathy Emory of Sedalia, Linda Simon of Fulton and Diane Kidwell (Jeff) of Columbia; four grandchildren, Ashton Dennis, Amanda Baalman, Rachelle Simon and Dr. Brett Simon; and six great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Lawerence and his twin Anthony "Tony" Simon; and three sisters, Mary Simon, Ottilla "Tilly" Simon and Rose Simon, who died in infancy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul with Father David Veit officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church, with visitation to follow until service time. Those wishing to attend are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart School Foundation, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-8000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved