WINDSOR - Andrew Kent Harbit, 64, of Windsor, Missouri, died Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020, at his home in Windsor surrounded by his family.
He was born February 10, 1956, in Windsor, Missouri, the son of Frank Clayton Harbit and Elsie Mae (Baslee) Harbit. On December 15, 1979, he married the love of his life, Deanna Beth (Renison), at the New Salem Baptist Church near Marshall, Mo. Kent and Deanna enjoyed over 40 years of marriage.
Kent was a 1974 graduate of Windsor High School and worked for several automotive companies in Windsor including Walker Ford, Ferguson Chevrolet, and Hooker's Automotive. He then began a 34-year career in maintenance with State Fair Community College with specialties in computer and machine tooling and electrical work. He retired January 1, 2019.
He is an honorary life member of the Blacksmiths' Association of Missouri (BAM) and had served as First Vice President and received the Bob Patrick Founder's Award in 2014. He was a member of the SFCC Foundation Board and a life member of the National Rifle Association. He had attended Calvary Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, both in Windsor. He enjoyed woodcarving and hunting and could fix anything. He was very proud and supportive of his sons and their endeavors and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Deanna of the home, 2 sons, JC Harbit (Tara), Windsor, Mo., and Orry Harbit (Ally), Windsor, Mo.; 5 grandchildren, Hunter, Emma, and Evee Harbit and Liam and Granger Harbit; a brother, Hollis Harbit, Windsor, Mo.; a sister, Suetta Carter (Mike) Green Ridge, Mo.; a sister-in-law, June Hieronymus (Larry), Nelson, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Lila Harbit.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor, with Rev. Justin Wright officiating. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. at Millers Chapel Cemetery, Nelson, Mo. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Those wishing to pay their respects and prefer to social distance may stop by the funeral home from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday before the visitation.
The family suggests contributions to BAM or Millers Chapel Cemetery in care of the funeral home.