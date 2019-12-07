Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEBRING, Fla. - Angela Marie McCasland, age 56, passed away peacefully December 2, 2019, in Sebring, Florida, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

She was born May 4, 1963, in North Kansas City, MO, to Richard Alan Barger and Donna Kay Burke. She was adopted by Robert Joseph Burke in 1970 and raised in Sedalia, MO. Angela graduated from

Angela was a loving mother and Nana to her children and grandchildren. She married the love of her life, Jonathan Paul McCasland, on June 2, 2000. They were devoted to each other for 19 years. Jon lovingly called her "Angiegirl." They enjoyed traveling together with their dachshunds, Baby and Lil, listening to audiobooks, and sharing with each other all of their thoughts and cares. She was his "love" and he was her "sweetheart."

Angela was also very passionate about her dachshunds, especially Lil, and they were never apart. She enjoyed cooking, collecting cookbooks and rocks, walking her doggies, reading, crafting, listening to Elton John and having coffee with her best friend, Melody, even though miles apart.

Angela is survived by her husband Jon, her parents Robert and Donna, her sisters Launa and Christina, her children Cybill Stewart (Matt), Dakota White (Jacqueline), Shelbi McCasland, Valerie McCasland, and her grandchildren Kade, Reid, Olliver, Matthew, Samya, and Devon.

Per Angela's request, her body was cremated, and no services will be held.

Those who wish to honor her memory may make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at SEBRING, Fla. - Angela Marie McCasland, age 56, passed away peacefully December 2, 2019, in Sebring, Florida, surrounded by her loving husband and children.She was born May 4, 1963, in North Kansas City, MO, to Richard Alan Barger and Donna Kay Burke. She was adopted by Robert Joseph Burke in 1970 and raised in Sedalia, MO. Angela graduated from Smith -Cotton High School in 1981. She received her LPN degree from State Fair Community College in 1985 and enjoyed working in several nursing homes, and at Bothwell Hospital until she became injured and was unable to work any longer.Angela was a loving mother and Nana to her children and grandchildren. She married the love of her life, Jonathan Paul McCasland, on June 2, 2000. They were devoted to each other for 19 years. Jon lovingly called her "Angiegirl." They enjoyed traveling together with their dachshunds, Baby and Lil, listening to audiobooks, and sharing with each other all of their thoughts and cares. She was his "love" and he was her "sweetheart."Angela was also very passionate about her dachshunds, especially Lil, and they were never apart. She enjoyed cooking, collecting cookbooks and rocks, walking her doggies, reading, crafting, listening to Elton John and having coffee with her best friend, Melody, even though miles apart.Angela is survived by her husband Jon, her parents Robert and Donna, her sisters Launa and Christina, her children Cybill Stewart (Matt), Dakota White (Jacqueline), Shelbi McCasland, Valerie McCasland, and her grandchildren Kade, Reid, Olliver, Matthew, Samya, and Devon.Per Angela's request, her body was cremated, and no services will be held.Those who wish to honor her memory may make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org or memorial donations may be made to organization for dogs. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations