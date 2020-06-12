Ann Laffoon
COLUMBIA - Ann Laffoon, 74, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.
She was born on August 29, 1945, in Holden, MO, the daughter of James and Goldie (Brown) Davis, who preceded her in death.
On July 21, 1990, in Fristoe, MO, she was united in marriage to Jerry W. Laffoon Sr., who resides in the home.
Ann enjoyed fishing, dining out, collecting Precious Moments figurines and was an avid KC Chiefs football fan. She especially loved spending time with her family.
She started her carrier as a receptionist for Bob Schultz Realty in Sedalia. Ann later worked for Preferred Properties and retired from Monsees Realty in 2008.
Besides her husband of twenty-nine years, survivors include a daughter, Christy Shoemake of Lake Ozark, MO; and a sister, Shirley Osborn (Glen) of Pleasant Hill, MO; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Ashley Haynes and Lindsey Laffoon.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Sue Stevens officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
Burial will in Pittsville Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Sedalia Animal Shelter in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
