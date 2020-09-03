LEE'S SUMMIT - Anna R. Sands, 77, of Raymore, MO, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at St. Luke's East Hospital.
Private family services with burial will be held in Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia, MO.
Anna was born July 29, 1943, in Springfork, MO, to Eldon L. and Ruth L. (Wahlers) Kreisler. She was a beloved wife, mother and homemaker who had also worked a number of years in the cafeteria at Belton Research Hospital before retiring in 2013. She enjoyed playing slot machines, flower gardening, bowling, playing bingo and was an excellent cook.
She is survived by; her husband, Gerald Sands of the home; 3 children, Vickie Simer and husband Ray of Raymore, MO, Rhonda Wagner and husband David of Lee's Summit, MO and Kim Shaffer and husband Wade of Bates City, MO; 4 siblings, Mildred Sands and husband Ralph of Grandview, MO, Gary Kreisler and wife Teresa of Sedalia, MO, Sharon Brosch and husband Charlie of Sedalia, MO and Lawrence Kreisler and wife Kim of Raytown, MO; 3 grandchildren, Joshua Simer, Brittany Alcala and husband Michael and Jordan Wagner and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by 6 siblings, Charles, Gene, Dennis, Bob, Mary and Leroy.
