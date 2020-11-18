1/
Anna Ruth Taylor
SEDALIA - Anna Ruth Taylor, 96, of Windsor, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Windsor United Methodist Church with Pastor Pete Hill officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery in Windsor. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral service and social distance for the family is requested. Arrangements are under the direction of Hadley Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
(660) 647-2125
