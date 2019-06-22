Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anton John "A.J." Lemler. View Sign Service Information Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. 226 S. Odell Ave Marshall , MO 65340 (660)-463-2266 Send Flowers Obituary



The family will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Parkview Christian Church in Sedalia. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome or Parkinson's Foundation in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall.

Born September 2, 1931, in Sweet Springs, MO, A.J. was the son of the late Anton John (Tony) Lemler Sr. and Lorene Cartee Lemler. He was a 1949 graduate of Sweet Springs High School. On July 15, 1951, he married Gladys Merchant who survives of the home. He lived in Sedalia since 1972, moving from the Marshall Junction community, and was a truck driver and woodworking tool inventor. He loved to fish and loved his family. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict and was a member of American Legion Post 642 in Sedalia.

Survivors include his wife Gladys; one daughter, Sandy Moulton (Michael) of Sedalia; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Maxine of the state of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

