SMITHTON - Arden Marie Goss, 63, of rural Smithton, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Cancer is a formidable opponent. She fought it and didn't beat it but she didn't let it beat her.
Born Sept. 5, 1956, in St. Louis, she was one of three children of Neal and Rose (Cothern) Plantz.
On Oct. 6, 1999, in Las Vegas, she was united in marriage to James Goss.
Arden's life was centered around her family. She especially loved to cook for them. They loved to camp and simply be together. She enjoyed trips out west and had a special love for her pets and all animals. She was a loving wife, mom and "GG" will be deeply missed.
Surviving are her husband, Jim, of the home; three children, Shaun Belsha, of Sedalia, Stephen Belsha (Christina), of Jefferson City, and Gabriel Belsha (Misty), of Sedalia; a stepson, Jimmy Goss, of Sedalia; a stepdaughter, Ashton Stewart, of Sweet Springs; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her sister, Gail Spaunhorst, of Jefferson City; and her brother, Tom Plantz, of Sedalia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John Plantz.
A celebration of Arden's life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Vonda Veale officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the Heckart Family Center where a meal will be served.
She will be buried later in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Benton County Hospice.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 8, 2020