SEDALIA - Barbara Ann Dorge Allen, 78, of Sedalia, formerly of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on Dec. 27, 1941, in Jefferson City, a daughter of Arthur and Irene (Prenger) Kliethermes. She was united in marriage to M. Keith Allen on Jan. 6, 2000, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Barb was a 1960 graduate of Helias High School. She was employed by the State of Missouri for over 25 years until her retirement. Barb worked for the Department of Higher Education, Department of Agriculture and Department of Economic Development. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Windsor, Missouri. Barb enjoyed taking care of her family and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by son Douglas Dorge (Colleen) of Jefferson City; daughter Beth Duepner (Jeff) of St. Louis; stepson Brian "B.K." Allen (Kristy) of Windsor; brothers Dale Kliethermes (Joanie) of Jefferson City, Tom Kliethermes (Lois) of Holts Summit, Jim Kliethermes (Jan) of Jefferson City, Rich Kliethermes (Sharon) of Rolla and Ronnie Kliethermes (Debbie) of Jefferson City; sister-in-law Sue Kliethermes of Jefferson City; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two on the way. She is also survived by many other family and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Irene; and husband, Keith; and brother, Bob Kliethermes.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Hawthorn Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to .

