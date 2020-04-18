Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Green. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Barbara Ann Green, 88, of Sedalia, passed on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born February 10, 1932, in Sedalia, the daughter of the late Walton Thomas and Pearl (Hyatt) Berry. On August 9, 1952, she was united in marriage to Matt O. Green III, who survives.

Barbara grew up in rural Pettis County. She attended school in Smithton and was a 1950 graduate of Smithton High School. She attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg and graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught for the Sedalia Public School System and Smithton School District.

Barbara was an active member of First United Methodist Church and most recently served on the Expansion Board overseeing the construction of the new church. She was also a member of Sorosis.

She enjoyed reading, gardening and loved animals. She and the love of her life, Matt, were strong supporters of Smithton School District and rarely missed a ballgame. She was a dear friend to many, had a true love for people of all ages and had a way to make everyone feel special.

In addition to her husband, Matt O. Green III, she is survived by two children, Teri Ann (Green) Moore, and her husband, Kenny, of Woodstock, GA; and Matt O. Green IV, and his wife, Jennifer, of Leawood, KS; five grandchildren, Katherine Monroe, and her husband, Brandon, Allison Harrell, and her husband, Josh, Trey Moore, Matt O. Green V, and his wife, Elizabeth, and Elizabeth Green, and her fiancé, Eric Braun; and two great-grandsons, Luke and Brooks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald L. Berry and her aunt, Juanita Berry Grigsby.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday at Heckart Funeral Home followed by burial in Smithton Cemetery.

The family plans a Celebration of the Life of Barbara Ann Green later when everyone can be together once again.

You may also send a "Hug from the Heart" sympathy balloon to the family. Please see

The family suggests memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church or Smithton Area Foundation for Education (SAFE) in care of Heckart Funeral Home. SEDALIA - Barbara Ann Green, 88, of Sedalia, passed on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.She was born February 10, 1932, in Sedalia, the daughter of the late Walton Thomas and Pearl (Hyatt) Berry. On August 9, 1952, she was united in marriage to Matt O. Green III, who survives.Barbara grew up in rural Pettis County. She attended school in Smithton and was a 1950 graduate of Smithton High School. She attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg and graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught for the Sedalia Public School System and Smithton School District.Barbara was an active member of First United Methodist Church and most recently served on the Expansion Board overseeing the construction of the new church. She was also a member of Sorosis.She enjoyed reading, gardening and loved animals. She and the love of her life, Matt, were strong supporters of Smithton School District and rarely missed a ballgame. She was a dear friend to many, had a true love for people of all ages and had a way to make everyone feel special.In addition to her husband, Matt O. Green III, she is survived by two children, Teri Ann (Green) Moore, and her husband, Kenny, of Woodstock, GA; and Matt O. Green IV, and his wife, Jennifer, of Leawood, KS; five grandchildren, Katherine Monroe, and her husband, Brandon, Allison Harrell, and her husband, Josh, Trey Moore, Matt O. Green V, and his wife, Elizabeth, and Elizabeth Green, and her fiancé, Eric Braun; and two great-grandsons, Luke and Brooks.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald L. Berry and her aunt, Juanita Berry Grigsby.Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday at Heckart Funeral Home followed by burial in Smithton Cemetery.The family plans a Celebration of the Life of Barbara Ann Green later when everyone can be together once again.You may also send a "Hug from the Heart" sympathy balloon to the family. Please see heckartfuneralhome.com for details.The family suggests memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church or Smithton Area Foundation for Education (SAFE) in care of Heckart Funeral Home. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close