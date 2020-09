Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Ann Turner, 70, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday evening, September 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born October 1, 1949.

According to Barbara's wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers and cards, memorials may be given to Meow Missions Inc. in care of Heckart Funeral Home, 903 S. Ohio Ave., Sedalia, MO, 65301.

