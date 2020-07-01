SEDALIA - Barbara Dell Watson, 67, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born on June 28, 1952 in Norton, KS, the daughter of Don and Delores (Ankeman) Beaty, who preceded her in death.

On January 25, 1985, in Garden City, KS, she was united in marriage to Anthony Duane Watson, who survives of the home.

Barbara attended Kansas State University for two years and then State Fair Community College where she earned her degree in accounting. She then worked for SFCC for several years in student services. Barbara enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, traveling, and seeing her grandkids grow. She loved spending time with family most of all.

Besides her husband of thirty-five years, survivors include a son, Garrett Watson (Robyn) of Sedalia; a daughter, Kristina Fiske of Pine Island, NY; two sisters, Karla Scriven of Colorado Springs, CO, and Donita Cawby of Garden City, KS; and six grandchildren, Easton Watson, Brantley Watson, Tucker Watson, Ryan Bailey, Teigen Watson, and Casey Fiske.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Parkview Christian Church Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Rodney Brown and Rev. Jeff Randleman officiating. There will not be a public visitation.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Nevels, Garrett Watson, Matt Brown, Roger Scriven, Mike Ankenman, and Tom Ankenman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Christian Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store