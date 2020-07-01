Barbara Dell Watson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Barbara Dell Watson, 67, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
She was born on June 28, 1952 in Norton, KS, the daughter of Don and Delores (Ankeman) Beaty, who preceded her in death.
On January 25, 1985, in Garden City, KS, she was united in marriage to Anthony Duane Watson, who survives of the home.
Barbara attended Kansas State University for two years and then State Fair Community College where she earned her degree in accounting. She then worked for SFCC for several years in student services. Barbara enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, traveling, and seeing her grandkids grow. She loved spending time with family most of all.
Besides her husband of thirty-five years, survivors include a son, Garrett Watson (Robyn) of Sedalia; a daughter, Kristina Fiske of Pine Island, NY; two sisters, Karla Scriven of Colorado Springs, CO, and Donita Cawby of Garden City, KS; and six grandchildren, Easton Watson, Brantley Watson, Tucker Watson, Ryan Bailey, Teigen Watson, and Casey Fiske.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Parkview Christian Church Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Rodney Brown and Rev. Jeff Randleman officiating. There will not be a public visitation.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Nevels, Garrett Watson, Matt Brown, Roger Scriven, Mike Ankenman, and Tom Ankenman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Christian Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Parkview Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved