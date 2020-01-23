Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Bratton. View Sign Service Information Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home - Warrensburg 617 N. Maguire St. Warrensburg , MO 64093 (660)-747-9114 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Charity Christian Revival Center Knob Noster , MO View Map Service 11:00 AM Charity Christian Revival Center Knob Noster , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WARRENSBURG - Barbara Jean Bratton, age 83, of Knob Noster, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Ridgecrest Nursing Home in Warrensburg.

She was born April 12, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of James L. and Thelma (Adams) Ballance. In 1964, she was united in marriage to Cecil Bratton in Columbia, Missouri. She was a graduate of C.C. Hubbard High School in Sedalia, Missouri, and attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. Her career spanned a multitude of professions including; veterinary assistant (veterinary clinic in Tipton, MO), Missouri Dept of Corrections (women's correctional facility in Tipton, MO) and as a technician at Bell Telephone (Western Electric) in Lees Summit, MO, retiring in 1994.

Barbara was an active member of the National Association of Colored Women's clubs (Missouri Chapter) for many years and served as Past President of the Central U.S. Region which encompassed twelve states. She was also a member of Eastern Star as well as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Barbara was best described as a bright and cheerful woman who always had a smile and never met a stranger. All who met her or became friends with her, especially her best friend, Helen Spencer (deceased) were blessed by her presence and had their lives enriched.

Barbara is survived by her husband Cecil Bratton of Knob Noster, Missouri; three sons: Brian Bratton, Michael Montgomery, and Cecil Bratton Jr.; a daughter, Melinda Bratton – Simon, 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Bratton; and two daughters, Lorena Bratton-Barnes, and Michelle Denning. Barbara was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Rovanne Jo-Ann Ballance-Carter.

A Celebration of Life and Homegoing Service will be held at the Charity Christian Revival Center in Knob Noster on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Apostle Willie Shields officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

