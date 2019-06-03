Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean (Helfrich) Knobbe. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail P.O. Box 37 Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

LEE'S SUMMIT - Barbara Jean (Helfrich) Knobbe, 70, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home in Lee's Summit, Missouri, surrounded by the love of her family after battling cancer for over a year.

She was born in St. Louis on August 29, 1948, to Fred and Marie (Gildehaus) Helfrich.

Barb attended St. Agatha Catholic grade school and Hazelwood East High School. On September 14, 1968, she married Joe Knobbe and was blessed with three children, Carron, Amy, and Joseph Jr.

After growing up in St. Louis in 1974, Barb and Joe made the move from city life to the small town of Cole Camp, Missouri, where they raised their family and experienced life on a farm for the next 30 years. In 2004, after all their children were grown, Barb and Joe moved to Lee's Summit where shortly after, all of their children would come to live within five miles of them and Barb was able to experience watching her grandchildren grow.

During her life, she worked in her parent's tavern, for TWA, Williams Press, Inter-State Studios, Boonslick Library, Bothwell Hospital, and Cass Medical Center. She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Cole Camp, Holy Spirit in Lee's Summit and St. Bridget in Pleasant Hill. She enjoyed spending her time gardening, attending weekly Sunday family dinners, watching her kids and grandkids in various activities and sporting events, mowing her beautiful property, and talking with friends over lunch or striking up conversations with someone she just met. She never knew a stranger and never left any doubt where she stood. She kept everyone smiling with her own unique humor. She will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Knobbe of the home; two daughters, Carron Miesner and her husband, John, and Amy Mothersbaugh and her husband, Mickey, both of Lee's Summit; a son, Joseph L. Knobbe Jr. and his wife, Annie, of Lee's Summit; and five grandchildren, Cole, Audrey, and Elise Miesner and Owen and Joel Mothersbaugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marie Helfrich, and a sister, Marie A. "Toni" Bock.

Funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 MO-150, Lee's Summit, MO 64082, with a visitation to begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will follow at the church.

Barb requested memorial donations be made to Kansas City Hospice in honor of the wonderful care they provided for her and her family.

