SEDALIA - Barbara Jean Stevens, 86, of Sedalia, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Rest Haven Convalescent Center.
She was born September 25, 1933, in Sedalia, a daughter of Gene Rodewald and Emma (Strickler) Wood.
Barbara was a graduate of Wyandotte High School.
On December 9, 1977, in Kansas City, MO, she was married to Ralph Stevens, who preceded her in death on February 25, 1994.
Barbara was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She worked for Interstate Studios. She loved traveling, camping, crafts and most of all spending time with her family, especially at Christmas and at Silver Dollar City.
She is survived by three children, Vickie Binnie (Chris), Karen Williams (Floyd), and Mike Simpson (Leslie); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Carl Wood; and aunt, Mary Simon.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Simpson, Michael Talley, Donnie Edgar, Steven Edgar, Curtis Yonke and Jacob McClain.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, in care of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 8 to May 9, 2020.