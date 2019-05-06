Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Louise (Allton) Knaus. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Barbara Louise (Allton) Knaus, age 91, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, May 4 at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 18, 1928, the daughter of Erma (Euteneuer) and J.M. "Tom" Allton. On June 9, 1951, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia, Missouri, she was married to John L. Knaus.

Barbara was raised and educated in Columbia, MO. She attended Christian College for her associate's degree, graduating in 1949, and then attended the University of Missouri for her bachelor's degree in Education, graduating in 1951.

After a brief time in Sikeston, MO, Barbara and John moved to Sedalia, MO, in 1953 where she made a home for their family and embraced life on the farm they owned and operated until retirement.

Barbara provided leadership to her church and community and developed treasured friendships as an active member of Broadway Presbyterian Church, PEO Chapter BB, Heard Memorial House Board, Sorosis Club, Helen G. Steele Music Club, No Name Book Club, and Sunnyside Extension Club. She volunteered as a Gray Lady at Bothwell Hospital for over two decades and taught Sunday school and numerous Tanglenook 4-H Club projects while her children were growing up.

In 1969, the family welcomed Alida Birkeland Kjellsen, a Norwegian AFS student, whom she considered her second daughter, remaining closely connected to Alida and her family the rest of her life.

An adventurous spirit, in high school she learned to pilot a plane. Throughout her life, she enjoyed every opportunity to be in the sky or water, in an aircraft or boat of any size. She and John traveled extensively in the U.S. and beyond.

Barbara was a talented needle worker, seamstress, and quilter. Her gardening brought joy to many; the house always featured beautiful bouquets and the pantry was stocked with wonderful home-canned goods. She enjoyed playing bridge, water skiing, reading, cheering for the Mizzou Tigers and cherished memories made at the Lake of the Ozarks entertaining family and friends at their cabin. Family pets also enriched her life.

Surviving are her husband, John Knaus, a daughter Suzi Alexander, of Des Moines/Sedalia; a son Mike Knaus, and his wife, Tammie, of Sedalia; one sister, Mary Francis Sneed, of Sedalia; two grandchildren, Tom Knaus and Kristina Knaus; a brother-in-law, Donald Knaus, and his wife, Kathleen, of Chicago; and treasured nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the kind and compassionate individuals who provided care.

Memorial services will be held at Broadway Presbyterian Church on Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m. immediately followed by inurnment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, May 8 from 5 – 7 p.m.

