SEDALIA - Barbara Millicent Stark, 89, of Sedalia, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at EW Thompson Health and Rehab.

She was born January 21, 1931, near Versailles, MO, daughter of Herman G. and Clara E. Heidbreder Aeschbacher.

She married Jimmy E. Stark on June 19, 1953, in Sedalia, MO, who preceded her in death on April 13, 2013.

A graduate of Otterville, MO High School, she attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, MO, and taught at Bryson School for two years. She served as an Alderman, City Clerk, and two terms as Mayor of the City of Green Ridge. She served on the Green Ridge Cemetery Board. She was a postal clerk and appointed postmaster in Green Ridge, serving for 23 years and retired in 1992.

She was a member of the Green Ridge Presbyterian Church and served at various times as an Elder, Trustee and Deacon. She also sang in the church choir for many years. She was a member of the Green Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

Survivors include two sons, Danny Jim Stark, Houston, TX, and Jonathan Ross Stark, Dallas, TX; three sisters, Corinne Ward, Auburn, CA, Camille Schubert, Sedalia, MO, and Norma Klein, Leawood, KS.

Mrs. Stark was cremated and will be interred in the Green Ridge Cemetery. No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.



