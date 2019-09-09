Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Tieman. View Sign Service Information Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Homes 210 E. Jasper St. Versailles , MO 65084 (573)-377-2212 Send Flowers Obituary

SYRACUSE - Barbara Tieman, age 83, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, September 7, 2019.

She was born October 15, 1935, on the family farm near Florence the only child of Amos Glenn and Louella Kruse Mertgen. On September 18, 1954, in Sedalia, Barbara was united in marriage to Lloyd "Bud" Tieman, who preceded her in death October 5, 1998.

She was a 1954 graduate of Stover High School.

Barbara began working with the Weber Shoe Factory in Tipton, which later became Stride Rite, then Orvis Shoe Factory; before retiring after many years of employment.

She was an active and faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ in Florence.

Barbara enjoyed being outdoors, where she could hunt for mushrooms or spend a quiet day at the lake fishing. She was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed quilting; making quilts for each member of her family. She looked forward to spending time at the lake with her family and friends and was always ready to watch her grandkids and great-grandkids play ball. Her family was her greatest treasure and her greatest enjoyment came from the time they spent together.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Vida Lou and Bob Phillips of Florence; four grandchildren, Preston Phillips and his wife Michelle; Bobbi Jo Hagerman and her husband Cory; Quenton Phillips and his wife Krista and Trenton Phillips and Brook; seven great-grandchildren, Grace, Paxton and Harlyn Phillips, Madalyn Jo and Hunter Hagerman and Payden and Ellie Phillips, along with other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Lester Dittmer.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. John United Church of Christ in Florence with Kerry Hampy. Interment will be in the St. John UCC Cemetery in Florence.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. John UCC Cemetery.

